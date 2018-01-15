PE investments jump 55% to all-time high of $24 bn across 591 deals in 2017

firms invested $23.8 billion across 591 deals in 2017, making it the biggest year for PE in India, says a report. According to deal tracker Venture Intelligence, the value is 39 per cent higher than the previous high of $17.1 billion (recorded in 2015) and 55 per cent higher than $15.4 billion invested during 2016. In terms of number of deals the year 2017 saw 21 per cent less activity as compared to 2016 (731 deals), indicating large number of big-ticket transactions. "The year witnessed 31 deals with size greater than USD 200 million, aggregating to $15.4 billion or 65 per cent of the total investments," the report said. These figures include investments, but exclude PE in In terms of industries, IT/ ITeS companies accounted for 45 per cent of the value pie attracting $10.7 billion worth across 325 transactions. received India's largest ever PE of $2.5 billion in a single round from and another $1.4 billion from strategic investors Tencent, and also invested $1.4 billion in mobile wallet and payments firm One97 Communications, which owns the brand. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) companies continued to enjoy the second spot attracting $4.40 billion across 61 transactions. The sector was led by Bain Capital's $1.04 billion in Axis Bank -- the largest ever single in the sector -- and Warburg Pincus' $384 million pre-IPO in Insurance. On the back of its two mega bets ( and Paytm), emerged as the largest investor during the year with totaling over $4 billion (including a $250 million in Oyo Rooms). Other top investors include Canadian pension fund CPPIB with $2 billion across five companies; while invested $1.6 billion across nine companies, and invested about $680 million. China's emerged as a significant strategic investor in the Indian Internet and mobile sector with of $1.1 billion across home grown leaders like Flipkart, Ola, Byjus Classes and