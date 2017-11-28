Rallis India gains 7% after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund buys stake

On Monday, November 27 2017, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had purchased 1.78 million equity shares of Rallis India at a price of Rs 230 per share on the BSE through bulk deal, the exchange data shows.
The names of the sellers were not ascertained immediately.
At 09:28 AM; the stock of agrochemicals Company was trading 5% higher at Rs 242 on the BSE, as compared to 0.09% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.35 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU