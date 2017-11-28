JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 10,400 on tepid global cues

Market outlook: Goldman Sachs sets Nifty target of 11,600 for Dec 2018
Business Standard

Rallis India gains 7% after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund buys stake

On November 27 2017, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had purchased 1.78 million equity shares of Rallis India at a price of Rs 230 per share on the BSE through bulk deal.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Multiple headwinds for Rallis

Rallis India surged 7% to Rs 246 on the BSE in early morning trade after the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought nearly one percentage point stake in Tata Group Company for Rs 41 crore through open market.

On Monday, November 27 2017, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had purchased 1.78 million equity shares of Rallis India at a price of Rs 230 per share on the BSE through bulk deal, the exchange data shows.

The names of the sellers were not ascertained immediately.

At 09:28 AM; the stock of agrochemicals Company was trading 5% higher at Rs 242 on the BSE, as compared to 0.09% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.35 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 09:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements