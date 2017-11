Realty shares in focus; DLF, Puravankara, Kolte Patil hit 52-week highs

Shares of real estate companies were in focus with DLF, Puravankara, Kolte Patil Developers, Sunteck and Ajmera hitting their respective 52-week highs on Friday. All these stocks were up in the range of 5% to 15% on the BSE in intra-day deal.At 01:13 PM; the S&P BSE index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 4% at 2,370, as compared to 1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.The Government on Thursday approved the enhancement of the carpet area of houses for the middle-income group (MIG) category under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U).According to Agencies report, Under the MIG-I category, the carpet area of the houses has been enhanced from 90 sq.mtr to 120 sq.mtr, while under the MIG-II segment, it has been increased to 150 sq.mtr from the current 110 sq.mtr, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters while briefing them about the Union cabinet decisions.An official said many people were not opting to buy houses under the scheme as the previous carpet area did not seem very attractive to them.Now that the carpet area had been increased, more people would come forward to avail of the benefits, he said, adding that the Centre was expecting an enhanced expenditure of about Rs 1,000-1,200 crore because of the decision, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT Among the individual stocks, hit a 52-week high of Rs 224, up 7%, extending its past three days 3.5% gain on the BSE.