Realty shares in focus; DLF, Puravankara, Kolte Patil hit 52-week highs

On November 13, 2017, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC had acquired 1.2 million shares of through open market, increasing its stake in the company above 5%.“GIC Private Limited on account of Government of Singapore (893,618 shares) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (308,110 shares) had purchased a combined 1.2 million shares of from the open market acquisition,” said in a regulatory filing.Prior to this share purchase, GIC’s holding in the company stood at 4.94% and has now reached 5.01%, it added.