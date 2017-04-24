Reliance Industries surpasses TCS to become most valuable company

-
RIL, with the m-cap of Rs 460,519 crore, is now ahead of TCS, which have has a m-cap of Rs 458,932 crore at close of trade on Monday, the BSE data show. Earlier, TCS had surpassed RIL on February 13, 2013.
On Monday, RIL ended 1.2% higher at Rs 1,416 levels, while TCS was up 0.77% at Rs 2,329.
Thus far in the calendar year 2017, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 31% as compared to 11% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The technology major TCS, however, underperformed by falling 1.4% during the period.
The Mukesh Ambani - controlled RIL set to announce its January-March (Q4F17) earnings today, and expected to report ninth straight quarter of net profit growth. While the company is expected to report strong overall numbers amid growth in the refining and petrochemical segment, all eyes will be on RIL’s commentary on Reliance Jio Infocomm, the group’s telecom venture. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
