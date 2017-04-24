Reliance Industries surpasses TCS to become most valuable company

Thus far in the calendar year 2017, RIL surged 31% against 1.4% decline in TCS.

RIL, with the m-cap of Rs 460,519 crore, is now ahead of TCS, which have has a m-cap of Rs 458,932 crore at close of trade on Monday, the BSE data show. Earlier, had surpassed RIL on February 13, 2013.



On Monday, RIL ended 1.2% higher at Rs 1,416 levels, while was up 0.77% at Rs 2,329.



Thus far in the calendar year 2017, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 31% as compared to 11% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The technology major TCS, however, underperformed by falling 1.4% during the period.



