Rice prices climb on lower rabi acreage

In north India, price is up 28% since Nov 2016 despite higher output estimates this kharif season

Rice prices have started rising since January due to low rabi planting and reports of quality deterioration in the kharif crop. The food ministry estimates rice is 4.3 per cent costlier in the Delhi mandi since demonetisation. Quoted at Rs 2,400 a quintal, the fair average quality rice slumped to Rs 2,350 a quintal in Delhi by the end of December but recovered to trade at Rs 2,450 a quintal on January 25. In north India, the price of rice has risen by up to 28 per cent since November despite higher kharif output estimates. “Speculators have increased their ...

Dilip Kumar Jha