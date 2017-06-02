RPP Infra gains 9% after falling 16% on Thursday

On Thursday, June 1, 2017, sold 2.25 million equity shares representing 10% of total equity of at Rs 226 per share on BSE through open market.



had purchased 557,000 equity shares at Rs 225.50 per share, while bought 286,000 equity shares at Rs 225.44 per share, the BSE bulk deal data shows.



Yesterday, the stock had tanked 16% to Rs 218 on BSE on back of heavy volumes. From its recent high the stock plunged 38% from Rs 350 on February 13, 2017, as compared to 10% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Thursday.



RPP Infra Projects, engaged in construction & engineering business, had reported 4% year on year drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.54 crore in March quarter against Rs 6.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.



SI Reporter