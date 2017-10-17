Sasken Technologies surges 13% on strong Q2 results

-
Revenue from operations grew 6% at Rs 125 crore against Rs 118 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. On sequential basis, net profit and operational revenues increased by 8.5% and 6.2%, respectively.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins improved to 15% in Q2FY18 from 9.2% in Q2FY17.
The company added 8 new customers during the quarter taking the total number of active customers to 126.
“Sasken has signed on a significant new deal in the Satellite segment. We are confident that our strengthened product engineering and digital transformation suite of services will help us expand our market reach and deepen the longstanding partnership we have with marquee customers,” Rajiv C Mody, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Sasken Technologies said.
The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each (25%).
The stock trading at its 52-week high value has outperformed the market by gaining 29% in past two months. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3% during the same period.
At 10:10 AM; it was trading 8% higher at Rs 574 against 0.17% decline in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 328,466 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
