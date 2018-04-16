SBI drops out of India's top 10 most valued companies

-
With the m-cap of Rs 2,229 billion (Rs 2.229 trillion), SBI is currently stands at 11th rank, behind of Kotak Mahindra Bank, which has m-cap of Rs 2,231 billion (Rs 2.231 trillion) at 02:18 pm, the BSE data shows.
Kotak Mahindra Bank now become the second most valuable bank in terms of market-cap, replaced the SBI, which has fallen to number third position.
In past four trading sessions, SBI has declined 5.3%, against 5% rise in the market price of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a new high of Rs 1,172, up 2% today, rallied 16% thus far in the calendar year 2018. On comparison, SBI has dipped 20% from Rs 310 to Rs 248 today. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.67% during the same period.
|Rank
|COMPANY
|Market-cap Rs billion
|1
|TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
|6,092
|2
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES.
|5,920
|3
|HDFC Bank
|5,042
|4
|ITC
|3,226
|5
|HDFC.
|3,134
|6
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
|3,068
|7
|MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA.
|2,787
|8
|INFOSYS.
|2,478
|9
|ONGC.
|2,335
|10
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK.
|2,231
|11
|STATE BANK OF INDIA
|2,229
|
Market-cap in Rs billion at 02:18 pm
Source: BSE
Disclaimer - Kotak Mahindra and associates are significant shareholders in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
