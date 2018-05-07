Sebi writes to govt urging tax parity between cash and derivatives

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) intends to have in the (F&O) segment. is of the view that the differentiating tax structure, particularly the securities transaction tax (STT), is incentivizing participation in the segment.

The market regulator has written to the government-which sets the tax rate for the capital market-on bringing between the cash and the segment.

Currently, a between 0.1 per cent and 0.125 per cent is levied on transactions. Within the segment, on sale of options-the most-popular segment-is just 0.05 per cent (if the contract is not exercised). On the other hand, is charged at a much higher rate of 0.1 per cent for in the cash segment

" has been making efforts to discourage retail investors from participating in the derivatives since these are sophisticated instruments and if investors with inadequate knowledge stand at risk of losing lot of money. Favourable tax treatment among other factors is encouraging small time investors towards derivative Hence, the regulator has requested government to consider ending the tax arbitrage," said a source.

Relatively favourable tax structure and availability of higher leveraging has increased the popularity of the derivatives market vis-