SGBs may be sold on tap like MFs; 50-tonne annual demand likely

In its new avatar, as approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, the Bonds (SGBs) scheme is expected to be a success. SGBs on-tap (whenever investors want to invest without waiting for a new tranche announcement) availability increases investment options like in the case of mutual funds (MFs).

Investors can buy bonds like systematic investment plans (SIPs), make recurring deposits of bonds through post offices, choose to buy when they have liquidity and prices are lucrative, and gift it on occasions.

BSE MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan said, "It is a welcome move. There was a demand by investors to increase the limit from 500 gram per annum, which has now been made 4 kg. Similarly, the on-tap framework will make it easy for people to subscribe when they want. Market making will provide liquidity to investors. Overall, this will increase the attractiveness of investments in SGB."

On how bonds can be sold on tap, he explained, "On tap is possible like mutual fund selling using exchange infrastructure. At the time the bonds are issued to the investor, the same can be listed as additional bonds. Technology is available with exchanges to provide this platform."

Chauhan is very optimistic about the future of SGBs in their new avatar. He said, "The SGB product has the potential to reduce India's trade deficit by $15 to 20 billion per annum." Market making and improving the liquidity of bonds listed will be the key to success.

However optimistic or ambitious it may sound, market experts don't deny the long-term potential of SGBs when takes a front seat for investments again. However, Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst (precious metals demand), GFMS Thomson Reuters, said, "With no GST (Goods and Services Tax) on SGB and no holding cost, it now becomes an attractive instrument for diversifying the portfolio. It would be easy to achieve 50 tonne of investment demand per annum in SGBs."

To that extent, physical demand for and, hence, imports will come down. In the past few years, the investment demand for physical has been between 160-200 tonne per year.

Indian Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) Secretary Surendra Mehta said, "Liberalising SGBs makes it a lucrative proposition. What will be interesting to know will be how the government prices on-tap sale of bonds because bonds are likely to be sold like Will the tax treatment be like "

At present, have one to three years for capital gains tax exemption, while capital gains exemption is available for SGBs if they are held till maturity. Mehta also said that investors would have to see if the discount of Rs 50 per gram offered to SGBs and the annual interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum would continue or would they be in line with what is applicable for

Mehta mentioned that since SGBs will be available on tap and sold through post offices, even SGB recurring accounts can be opened.