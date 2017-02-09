SKF India gains on share buyback plan

The stock up 3.5% to Rs 1,408 after the company said its board will meet on Feb 13 to consider a share buyback proposal.

The board of directors of is scheduled to meet on February 13, 2017 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.



The board will also consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.



For the first six months (April to September) of the current financial year 2016-17 (FY17), the auto ancillary company posted 18% year on year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 121 crore against Rs 148 crore in the same period of FY16. Total operational income too declined 26.8% at Rs 1,416 crore on YoY basis.



In past six months, the stock had underperformed the market by falling 3% as compared to 0.38% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till yesterday.



As of December 2016, the promoters held 53.58% stake in Mutual funds have 16.82% holdings, followed by foreign portfolio investors (12.56%), individual shareholders (10.32%) and insurance companies (3.09%).



The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,413 on the BSE. A combined 20,716 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.



At 10:49 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.27% at 28,212 points.