on Monday once again asked Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to stop charging the from its saying oil producers should not subsidise others at the expense of countries like

Reiterating New Delhi’s decade-old demand, Oil Minister said should work towards “responsible price”, which would allow major oil-consuming countries to provide to the common people. Higher prices will force them to go for alternate energies, slowing down the demand of crude oil, he said in his address at a meeting of Opec- Dialogue here.

“During my last visit to Vienna for the 6th International Seminar in 2015, I had raised the issue of 'Asian Dividend not Asian Premium'. “The issue of Asian still continues to exist. Our companies pay billions of dollars on this account. They still don’t understand the rationale of this cross-subsidisation of tariff between West and the East,” he said.

Pradhan’s predecessors, particularly Mani Shankar Aiyar, had in the past raised the issue of so-called charging from Asian buyers, but the cartel has refused to act on the issue. Opec, Pradhan said, should treat Asian as primary “It's strategy of incentivising western in the past did not result in retaining those ”

Stating that member countries are in the business of selling oil and not subsidising it, he said, "don't subsidise others at our expense."

"I urge the and through you also to non- countries to purposefully consider this," he said.

The oil cartel, which accounts for over 40 per cent of world's oil supplies, should work towards 'responsible price', he said, adding dialogue between producers and consumers help better understand each other's prescpectives.

Pradhan said is growing consistently at over 7 per cent and the growth rate in the sector is 7-8 per cent, which is double the rate of many developed

With increasing demand and consumption, is increasing imports and also its refining capacity.

"Today, our annual refining capacity is 235 million tonnes of which 194 million tonnes of products are consumed domestically, while the rest is exported. At the same time our consumption is expected to double in the next 15 years.

"We are in fact net exporters of gasoline, naptha, jet fuel and gas oil. We are in the process of increasing our refining capacity to around 310 million tonnes by 2023. is fast becoming a refinery hub," he said.

Also, Indian firms are investing about $80 billion in petrochemicals in next 3-5 years.