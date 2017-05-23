Stop charging premium from Asian buyers: India to Opec

India
on Monday once again asked Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to stop charging the premium
from its Asian buyers
saying oil producers should not subsidise others at the expense of countries like India.
Reiterating New Delhi’s decade-old demand, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
said Opec
should work towards “responsible price”, which would allow major oil-consuming countries to provide energy
to the common people. Higher prices will force them to go for alternate energies, slowing down the demand of crude oil, he said in his address at a meeting of Opec-India Energy
Dialogue here.
“During my last visit to Vienna for the 6th Opec
International Seminar in 2015, I had raised the issue of 'Asian Dividend not Asian Premium'. “The issue of Asian Premium
still continues to exist. Our companies pay billions of dollars on this account. They still don’t understand the rationale of this cross-subsidisation of tariff between West and the East,” he said.
Pradhan’s predecessors, particularly Mani Shankar Aiyar, had in the past raised the issue of so-called charging premium
from Asian buyers, but the cartel has refused to act on the issue. Opec, Pradhan said, should treat Asian markets
as primary markets.
“It's strategy of incentivising western markets
in the past did not result in retaining those markets.
”
Stating that OPEC
member countries are in the business of selling oil and not subsidising it, he said, "don't subsidise others at our expense."
"I urge the OPEC
and through you also to non-OPEC
countries to purposefully consider this," he said.
The oil cartel, which accounts for over 40 per cent of world's oil supplies, should work towards 'responsible price', he said, adding dialogue between producers and consumers help better understand each other's prescpectives.
Pradhan said India
is growing consistently at over 7 per cent and the growth rate in the energy
sector is 7-8 per cent, which is double the rate of many developed markets.
With increasing demand and consumption, India
is increasing imports and also its refining capacity.
"Today, our annual refining capacity is 235 million tonnes of which 194 million tonnes of products are consumed domestically, while the rest is exported. At the same time our energy
consumption is expected to double in the next 15 years.
"We are in fact net exporters of gasoline, naptha, jet fuel and gas oil. We are in the process of increasing our refining capacity to around 310 million tonnes by 2023. India
is fast becoming a refinery hub," he said.
Also, Indian firms are investing about $80 billion in petrochemicals in next 3-5 years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU