Street signs: Reliance Industries races to $100 billion

Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to be the first Indian company to touch the $100 billion market capitalisation mark. Valued at $91.4 billion at present, the Mukesh Ambani-led company is only 10 per cent away from this landmark. Thanks to a successful foray into telecom, RIL has seen its shares spurt 68 per cent in 2017. Globally, there are 93 companies in the $100-billion-plus club. RIL is ranked 109 just behind Morgan Stanley. Samie Modak IPO boom reaching its peak? Next week, there is a lot of action expected in the initial public offer ...