Street signs: Was Aditya Ghosh's exit from IndiGo expected? Stock falls 6%

On Friday evening, Interglobe Enterprises, the company that runs IndiGo, informed the that the company’s president Aditya Ghosh was quitting the firm. However, the company’s had reacted to the possibility of this earlier. On a day, when the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex, rose 250 points to close just short of 35,000 points, Interglobe shares fell 6.31 per cent. In the past month, the stock had risen by 16 per cent to Rs 1,498 – before taking the knock on Friday to close at Rs1,404 . players say there was some anticipation of change in management.



(RIL) could soon join (TCS) in the $100-billion capitalisation club. The Mukesh Ambani-led company’s current value is $95 billion. RIL’s peak dollar cap was $104.6 billion in October 2007. In local currency terms, shares of the oil-to- behemoth are up more than 40 per cent since then, but in dollar terms, they are down nearly 10 per cent. So, a foreign institutional investor whose currency is the dollar is still out of the money even after a decade on his 2007 investment in the stock in terms of capital though he would have received dividends.

Contrary to the popular adage ‘sell in May, go away’, the has delivered positive returns in May in the past five years. The benchmark has risen an average three per cent in the previous five May series derivatives. Typically, new monthly derivatives series starts on the last Friday of every month. The May 2018 derivatives series began on Friday when the benchmark indices closed nearly one per cent higher. The gained 4.9 per cent in the April series. Many derivatives analysts expect the to continue to rise given the rollover trends.

