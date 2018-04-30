Subdued cotton prices may force farmers to move to soybean this kharif

Cotton are looking to shift to soybean during the ensuing kharif sowing season 2018, due to better realisations from the oilseed last year.

During most of the cotton season last year, save for a few short-term ripples, prices of the fibre remained lower than the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government for marketing season 2017-18 (July–June). It was only towards the fag end of the supply season that per-quintal prices moved above the MSP of Rs 4,020 for medium staple and Rs 4,320 for long-staple in the Gujarat spot market, due to aggressive procurement by the government-owned of India (CCI).

In contrast, soybean prices shot up sharply and are currently trading at 25 per cent premiums to the MSP after initially slipping below the government’s threshold procurement price of Rs 2,850 a quintal. With farmers’ plight worsening with each passing day, the government raised import duty on edible oils exorbitantly to help some price increase in domestic oilseeds and edible oils.

“We expect at least 15 per cent of cotton shifting towards soybean this kharif season for want of better realisations,” said Atul Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Wilmar Ltd, the producers of ‘Fortune’ brand edible oils.

Cotton had a very bad experience last year, especially in Maharashtra, due to pink bollworm attacks on the standing crop. About a third of the 4.2 million hectares under cotton in the state was hit by the parasite. Despite the pest attack, India’s total cotton supply is estimated to be nearly 400,000 bales higher at 44.18 million bales for 2017-18 than its total demand in the country at 40.10 million bales, as per the first (CAB) meeting estimates.

“Cotton are looking to shift to more remunerative crops not only in Maharashtra, but also in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Soybean is certainly set to gain at least 12-15 per cent in acreage primarily from cotton this kharif season,” said Atul Ganatra, Spokesperson, Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton, a city based cotton trader and exporter.

Trading currently at Rs 4,700-5,500 a quintal, cotton moved up during the past one month when export demand emerged suddenly from Bangladesh, China and Pakistan. Farmers, however, went empty handed as they had sold their entire quantity before the price hike. Following the fall in prices, of India made aggressive purchases of a record 1.2 million bales this year, compared with a mere 150,000 bales last year.

Meanwhile, soybean reaped immense benefit with a price hike that has seen the oilseed trade currently at Rs 3,738 a quintal in the benchmark Gujarat mandi. This is nearly 23 per cent higher than its MSP of Rs 3,050 a quintal (including Rs 200 as bonus).

The Union Government increased import duty steadily on edible oils to help mills crush domestic seeds and see some parity in comparison with imports.

The government in March raised import duty on crude palm oil and refined oil (refined, bleached and deodorised) palmolein to 44 per cent and 54 per cent respectively, from 30 per cent and 40 per cent earlier. With this third such increase in the past seven months, the basic import duty has risen almost six-fold on CPO and four-fold on RBD palmolein. Before the first such increase in August 2017, the basic import duty on CPO and RBD palmolein stood at 7.5 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. A 10 per cent social welfare cess is also levied on the basic import tax. The effective import duty on edible oil, however, is much lower than the one demanded by the industry of 70 per cent on CPO and 55 per cent on RBD palmolein with 15 per cent of differential duty.