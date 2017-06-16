Tejas Networks IPO Day 3: Issue oversubscribed 1.3 times in afternoon trade

Price band for Tejas Network IPO is Rs 250-257 per share

The (IPO) of was oversubscribed 1.33 times till afternoon trade on the third day of the offer on Friday.



The IPO received bids for 2,26,81,945 shares against the total issue size of 1,71,12,005 shares, data available with the NSE till 1330 hours showed.



Price band for the offer is Rs 250-257 per share.



The company had on Tuesday raised nearly Rs 350 crore through issuance of shares to anchor



is into developing and selling high- performance products to telecom service providers, utility companies, defence firms and government entities, among others, spread over 60 countries.



The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.27 crore shares.



Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers for the offer.

