Telecom stocks soar, Idea Cellular up 9% on merger reports

Telecom index soared as much as 3.7% in an otherwise weak market as investors remained optimistic on the sector amid reports of a possible merger between Vodafone and Idea Cellular.
Idea Cellular gained over 9% to Rs 85 during the early morning deals. The share price of the company has risen 24% since January 18.
RCom, Tata Communication, Bharti Airtel also gained 5.18%, 4.25% and 3.9% respectively.
Bharti Airtel alone contributed to almost 60% of the BSE Telecom index's gains in the early hours of the trading session on Monday.
Global brokerage house CLSA believes a potential merger between Vodafone India with Idea Cellular would change the industry order. The combined entity would have 43% revenue share in the market by FY19 against 33% of Bharti Airtel and 13% for Reliance Jio.
The merged entity will also have the highest spectrum holding across the industry. The surprise postponement of results by telecom operator Idea Cellular also hints at the merger.
Idea Cellular Ltd is currently trading at Rs 83.6, up 7.5%. The stock opened at Rs 79.9 and has touched a high and low of Rs 85 and Rs 79.5 respectively.
