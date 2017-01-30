Telecom stocks soar, Idea Cellular up 9% on merger reports

RCom, Tata Communication, Bharti Airtel also gained 5.18%, 4.25% and 3.9% respectively

RCom, Tata Communication, Bharti Airtel also gained 5.18%, 4.25% and 3.9% respectively

index soared as much as 3.7% in an otherwise weak market as investors remained optimistic on the sector amid reports of a possible between and Idea Cellular.



gained over 9% to Rs 85 during the early morning deals. The share price of the company has risen 24% since January 18.



RCom, Tata Communication, also gained 5.18%, 4.25% and 3.9% respectively.



alone contributed to almost 60% of the index's gains in the early hours of the trading session on Monday.



Global brokerage house CLSA believes a potential between India with would change the industry order. The combined entity would have 43% revenue share in the market by FY19 against 33% of and 13% for Reliance Jio.



The merged entity will also have the highest spectrum holding across the industry. The surprise postponement of results by operator also hints at the merger.



Ltd is currently trading at Rs 83.6, up 7.5%. The stock opened at Rs 79.9 and has touched a high and low of Rs 85 and Rs 79.5 respectively.



SI Reporter