These 13 stocks find no buyers even after up to 50% rally in one month

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, HEG, (HFCL), and are among 13 stocks from the BSE ‘A’ & ‘B’ group that have seen no buyers on the counters after surging over 50% in the last one month.Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India), SORIL Holdings and Ventures, Kamat Hotels, and Bhagyanagar India only saw sellers on the counters.was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 193 on BSE. A combined 879,429 shares exchanged hands and there were pending sell orders for 939,268 shares on NSE and BSE.In the past one month, the stock had zoomed 175% from Rs 73.75 to Rs 203 on Friday. The company with reference to increase in volume and price said that this is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the management of the company is no way connected with any such increase price/volume.too was locked in down circuit of 5% at Rs 990 on BSE. The stock had appreciated more than 100% in the past one month as the company expects recent industry consolidation in graphite electrode industry is to improve capacity utilization, going forward.