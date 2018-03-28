Titan, D-Mart, Venky's among 24 stocks that gain over 100% in FY18

The consumer discretionary goods & services sector companies such as (owner of D-Mart), Jubilant FoodWorks, Venkys’ India, Titan Company, Avanti Feeds, and V-Mart Retail were among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index become mutli-baggers and rallied over 100% during the financial year 2017-18 (FY18). HEG and Graphite India from graphite electrode manufacturers, Himadri Speciality Chemical, NOCIL and Philips Carbon Black from chemicals and Dilip Buildcon, Sunteck Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate from infrastructure too surged up to 1300% in FY18. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE 500 were up 12% during the fiscal. HEG (up 1331%) and Graphite India (up 553%) were the top gainers among the pack, after reported robust earnings growth in the first nine months (April to December) of FY18. These companies posted a combined net profit of Rs 9,070 million in 9MFY18 against Rs 37 million in the same period of last financial year 2016-17 (FY17). Earlier this month, on March 16, 2018, the investment banker Vanguard Group bought the stake HEG and Graphite India through open market. Vanguard Group acquired 1.36 million equity shares of Graphite India for an average price of Rs 776.06 per share. It also bought 473,000 shares of HEG at a price of Rs 3,152.52 per shares, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,491 million. hit a new high of Rs 963 on Wednesday, rallied 107% in FY18.

IISL, the index provider for National Stock Exchange (NSE), has included along with Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries in the Nifty 50 index with effect from Monday, April 2, 2018. too hit record high of Rs 2,396 on Tuesday, surged 111% in current fiscal. In past three weeks, has outperformed the market by surging 17% after the company formed a joint venture with Golden Harvest QSR Ltd to launch Domino’s Pizza in Bangladesh. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.3% during the same period. Extension of Everyday value offer (EDVO), recent pricing action and benign competitive environment provide strong same-store sales growth (SSG) visibility, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in company update. The brokerage firm also increases margins assumptions factoring continued costs savings, likely upsides from reduction in rentals, and lower losses of Dunkin Donuts.