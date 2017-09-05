Today's picks: 5 September 2017





Current: 9,913 (fut: 9,919)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,850. Stop-short positions at 9,975. Big moves could go till 10,025, 9,800. A long 9,800p (79), short 9,700p (57) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,850.

Bank



Current: 24,237 (fut: 24,274)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,175. Stop-short positions at 24,375. Big moves could go till 24,600, 23,950. Correction likely to continue.





Current price: Rs 385

Target price: Rs 380

Keep a stop at Rs 388 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 381 and Rs 382. Book profits at Rs 380.





Current price: Rs 162

Target price: Rs 165

Keep a stop at Rs 160 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 163.5 and Rs 164.5. Book profits at Rs 165.