Today's picks: 5 September 2017

Current: 9,913 (fut: 9,919)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,850. Stop-short positions at 9,975. Big moves could go till 10,025, 9,800. A long 9,800p (79), short 9,700p (57) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,850.
Current: 24,237 (fut: 24,274)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,175. Stop-short positions at 24,375. Big moves could go till 24,600, 23,950. Correction likely to continue.
Current price: Rs 385
Target price: Rs 380
Keep a stop at Rs 388 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 381 and Rs 382. Book profits at Rs 380.
Current price: Rs 162
Target price: Rs 165
Keep a stop at Rs 160 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 163.5 and Rs 164.5. Book profits at Rs 165.
