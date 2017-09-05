JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Nifty 9,685 and 10,137 are crucial levels to watch
Business Standard

Today's picks: 5 September 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Adani Ports, ONGC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
 
Current: 9,913  (fut: 9,919
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,850. Stop-short positions at 9,975. Big moves could go till 10,025, 9,800. A long 9,800p (79), short 9,700p (57) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,850. 

Bank Nifty       
 
Current: 24,237  (fut: 24,274)  
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 24,175. Stop-short positions at 24,375. Big moves could go till 24,600, 23,950. Correction likely to continue.

Adani Ports        
   
Current price: Rs 385 
Target price: Rs 380
Keep a stop at Rs 388 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 381 and Rs 382. Book profits at Rs 380. 

ONGC   
 
Current price: Rs 162
Target price: Rs 165
Keep a stop at Rs 160 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 163.5 and Rs 164.5. Book profits at Rs 165.  
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU