Vakrangee hits 5% upper circuit after falling 62% in nine trading days

is locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 202, recovering 10% from its early morning low on with no sellers seen on the counter. The stock opened 5% lower at Rs 183, against its Thursday’s close of Rs 192 on Till 11:16 AM; a combined 21.5 million equity shares representing 2% of total equity of changed hands on and There were pending buy orders for a combined 1.02 million shares on both the exchanges. Since January 25, in past nine trading days, the stock plunged 62% from Rs 505 after the had purchased two million shares of for a little over Rs 112 crore through an open market transaction. There was article & market rumours alleged the Company being investigated for price and volume manipulation. on February 3 had clarified that it has not received any communication from market regulator investigating an alleged share price and volume manipulation. “ would like to highlight that we have not received any communication either from Stock Exchanges or Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The rumours of involvement of Company in price and volume manipulation are completely baseless and factually incorrect,” the company said in clarification on Article & Market Rumours alleging the Company being investigated for price and volume manipulation. The Company has treasury fund of more than Rs 1,500 crore. We had done Direct Equity Investments in Post this investment, we received feedback from our investors Community to avoid any direct equity investment, said. Keeping this in mind, we have released the Treasury Investment Policy w.e.f. January 30, 2018 which states that we will not do any further direct equity investments, it added.