Wedding gift scene disrupted as bitcoin joins the party

When Prashant Sharma and Niti Shree met at a gathering four years ago in Bengaluru, they bonded over their love for start-ups and new technologies. Those shared interests have followed them to their wedding venue.

Their floral-themed blue-and-white wedding invites, which went out last month, had an unusual request: they wanted their guests to help them “disrupt the gifting scene”. Ditching the routine of handling envelopes loaded with cash and other gifts that come wrapped in fancy papers, Shree and Sharma have requested their guests to ride the cryptocurrency wave. On ...