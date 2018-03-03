Iranian women will soon have access to football stadiums, assures FIFA

Gianni Infantino, head of football's world governing body, FIFA, has said that it has given him assurance that it will soon allow its women to attend soccer matches.

Infantino met with Iranian leaders, including President during a visit to Tehran to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iran's football federation.

He also attended me only football match which drew criticism from rights activists, reports the Voice of America.

The president, without naming any dignitary, said he was "promised" that Iranian women will soon have access to football stadiums.

Iran has barred women from attending men's football events since the

Iranian women are, however, allowed to attend female football matches.

Recently, Iran detained 35 women for trying to attend a soccer match between Tehran teams Esteqlal and Persepolis.

The reports quoted Iranian interior ministry spokesman Sayyed Salman Samani as saying then that women were not arrested, but rather "transferred" to a "proper place".