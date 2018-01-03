Cabinet apprised of the MoU between India and Italy on cooperation in the field of renewable energy

-
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Italy Cooperation in Renewable Energy between India and Italy. The MoU was signed on 30th October, 2017 at New Delhi. The MoU was signed by Shri Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of the Republic of India and H.E. Mr. Lorenzo ANGELONI, Italian Ambassador to India.
India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable issues on the basis of mutual benefit equality and reciprocity. The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and helps in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
