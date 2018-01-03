Cabinet apprised of the MoU between India and Italy on cooperation in the field of renewable energy

The chaired by has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India- Cooperation in Renewable Energy between and The was signed on 30th October, 2017 at The was signed by Shri Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of the Republic of and H.E. Mr. Lorenzo ANGELONI, Italian to

and aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable issues on the basis of mutual benefit equality and reciprocity. The envisages establishing a to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and helps in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)