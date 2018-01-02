Argentine keeper Armani returns home to chase World Cup dream

Argentine Franco has announced his departure from Colombia's Atletico Nacional as he bids to make his dream a reality.

The 31-year-old has agreed to join Argentine giants River Plate, reports

"I asked Atletico Nacional to allow me to fulfill my wish to play with a big club in my country," wrote in a on Monday.

"It's a dream ... (and) could give me the chance to get closer to the eyes of the national selectors as draws nearer."

made 249 appearances for Nacional after joining the club from Argentina's Deportivo Merlo in 2010.

He is yet to be called up for Argentina's national team, whose first-choice is currently Manchester United reserve

will be played in from June 14 to July 15.

