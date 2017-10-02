A change of stance on PSU banks

Until recent months, most policymakers seemed to be convinced that PSU banks (that is, majority government-owned banks) did not need to grow. They argued that there was abundant banking capacity: Bond markets were expanding, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and newly licensed small finance banks were driving innovations, and well-capitalised private sector banks were growing their loan books at more than 20 per cent a year, several times the system loan growth. Further, slow growth in PSU banks has seen them lose share rapidly in recent quarters, in line with the ...