A change of stance on PSU banks

Until recent months, most policymakers seemed to be convinced that PSU banks (that is, majority government-owned banks) did not need to grow. They argued that there was abundant banking capacity: Bond markets were expanding, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and newly licensed small finance banks were driving innovations, and well-capitalised private sector banks were growing their loan books at more than 20 per cent a year, several times the system loan growth. Further, slow growth in PSU banks has seen them lose share rapidly in recent quarters, in line with the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?