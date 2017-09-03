A rainbow among dark clouds

The objective of this column is to seek that silver streak in an otherwise grey cumulus (how else can you politely describe 5.6 per cent gross domestic product growth of the first quarter?). These, m’lord, are some of my humble findings: Virinchi Ltd: An earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of Rs 5.75 crore in the June 2016 quarter transformed to Rs 14.35 crore in the June 2017 quarter; this is despite an increase in depreciation from Rs 3.55 crore to Rs 8.13 crore; a steady interest outflow of Rs 4.73 crore, now indicates an interest cover in excess of 4.0. The ...