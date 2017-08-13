Aadhaar no panacea

With reference to the editorial, “Mr Nilekani’s warning” (August 11), the present government should not take his words lightly and ignore repeated data security
concerns linked to the Aadhaar
database raised by Nandan Nilekani
himself, the founding chairman of the Unique Identity Development authority of India (UIDAI) and Infosys co-founder.
His apprehensions about the Aadhaar
data getting hacked in the absence of safeguards against the backdrop of the lack of data security
and privacy protection are not unfounded. The UIDAI has lodged a complaint against an IIT Kharagpur engineer for illegally accessing the Aadhaar
database using an app being developed at his start-up. More such incidents could take place.
The government has been relying exclusively on Aadhaar
data as the means of establishing the identity of Indian citizens. A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court
is considering the matter of the right to privacy of Indian citizens and is set to announce its verdict soon. The government, instead of waiting for this verdict, is extending the operational horizon of Aadhaar.
For example, the mandatory linking of PAN, driving licence, mobile phones, death certificates with Aadhaar.
Even for buying shares and investing in mutual funds, a citizen’s Aadhaar
data should be in place. More such surprises could in store.
The editorial makes a valid point when it says that “currently, there is nothing users know regarding what is happening to their data and this information needs to be given to the people”. Why is the government so adamant on Aadhaar
and why is it refusing to hear the voices being raised across the country against this collection of data? Does it believe that if all details of a citizen are logged into the Aadhaar
database nothing will ever go wrong? Has it even thought about weeding out a significantly large number of “duplicate and fake” Aadhaar
cards, too, as it has done for more than a million “fake and duplicate” PAN cards? Is the finance minister listening?
Vinayak G Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201· E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU