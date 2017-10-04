Between what's said and left unsaid

If at the end of reading this piece, you feel it is an “impractical” and “theoretical” approach to “Indian realities”, you may not be alone. Yet, the following has to be said: Our policymakers just demonstrated doublespeak in relation to market integrity. They have flinched in making truth available to financial markets, a vital element for informed market decisions. A terse one-line press release, appropriately drafted in passive voice, was issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 29, 2017. It read: “It has ...