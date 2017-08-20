Biased narrative

What nobody dared to say, Vice-President did. He was correct when he said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was infiltrating every institution in the country — be it the bureaucracy, the media, the army or the judiciary. Most civil servants are from the upper crust of society and their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is to be expected.



Large sections of the media treat the Narendra Modi government with kid gloves and sing paeans to him. One only needs to watch prime-time TV programmes and panel discussions to understand what Gandhi said. The army is brought in to justify the nationalist narrative and instil patriotism. Anyone critical of the army is dubbed anti-national. The judiciary betrays where its sympathies lie through its rulings and observations. Its handling of triple talaq and love jihad cases proves the point.



Gandhi is caricatured as a leader without the winning formula because of his opposition of the RSS and its politics of polarisation. He is more principled and pro-poor than his father and grandmother.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

