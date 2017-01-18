Biocon pipeline seen as major stock trigger

The Street remains upbeat on Biocon as the stock continues to trade at similar levels after hitting an all-time high of Rs 1,052 in January. The latest trigger is the US nod to a biologics licence application (BLA) for breast cancer drug trastuzumab in January. Biocon and Mylan had made their first regulatory filing to the US for the drug in November 2016. With the acceptance of the BLA, the Street expects approval of the product by September 2017. Arun Chandavarkar, chief executive and joint managing director, Biocon, said, "It is a major milestone for Mylan-Biocon ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?