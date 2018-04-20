Broad and standard

China has a large railway network, though extension of that network to Tibet is recent. The gauge used is 1,435 mm, standard gauge. In a question paper for an IR (Indian Railway) examination, I found a multiple choice question.

Which gauge did Mr W. Simms, the Consulting Engineer to Government of India, recommend for Indian railways? (a) 1,435 mm, adopted in England; (b) 1,800 mm as per Indian conditions; (c) 1,676 mm as a compromise gauge; or (d) 1,000 mm as a standard gauge? I have lifted the language straight from the question paper and one can quibble. For instance, the 1,435 mm ...