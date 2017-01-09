Consumer sentiment turned sharply negative in first week of 2017

In the first week after the 50-day 'pain' period, index fell a steep 7.3%

The sharp fall in sentiment seen in the first week after the end of the 50-day ‘pain’ period is almost a public verdict on demonetisation. Except to the few who live on blind faith, it is now evident to all that the 50-day demonetisation venture was a failure. While the government refuses to provide details, it is apparent that not much black money was found through this exercise. A lot was spent -- in terms of economic activity and political capital -- to gain very little. CMIE had estimated that the transaction cost of demonetisation would be Rs 1.28 lakh crore. ...

Mahesh Vyas