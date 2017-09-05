Demonetisation: An interim assessment

Demonetisation of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes — specified bank notes (SBN) henceforth — accounting for over four-fifth of currency in circulation on November 8, 2016, was described by critics as an “all-India unannounced strike”, “organised loot and legalised plunder” and a hasty decision. Did demonetisation produce only the painful cash shortage until March 13, 2017 and disruption of economic activity? The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Annual Report for 2016-17 and the Central Statistical Organisation’s (CSO) estimate of ...