Dharmendra Pradhan's Chakravyuha

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is under intense political pressure. He is being asked to reduce retail prices of petrol and diesel, which have now risen to levels that prevailed a little more than three years ago, when the monthly average price of the Indian basket of crude oil was almost double of what it is today. Pradhan has resisted all such pressure, arguing that he can’t interfere in the fixing of retail prices, which are now linked to the market. Equally comforting is Pradhan’s determination to use the opportunity to ask for the inclusion of petrol and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?