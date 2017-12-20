Do we need an FRDI Bill?

Recently, there has been a lot of noise in the public domain regarding the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill. The resolution method of the FRDI Bill which has spread a lot of confusion among depositors is the “bail-in” clause.

It means, in case the financial situation deteriorates, deposits over and above the insured (currently at Rs 1 lakh) could be converted into securities such as shares in the bank. We believe such a confusion and panic is not strictly justified. Currently, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) ...