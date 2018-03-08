Don't waste the bank scam crisis

It is a welcome crisis: scams are tumbling out of the closet at banks. That a crisis is welcome may sound very odd.

They allegedly involve several billions of depositors’ money, and indeed taxpayers money (since it is the state that has kept pumping money into public sector banks). Yet, crises are welcome for they are the harbingers of long-term reform measures — whatever the colour of the political parties in power. Four years ago, when one government was on the verge of going away and another was poised to take charge, a committee set up by the Reserve Bank of India ...