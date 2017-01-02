Eicher Motors: Better placed than peers

Three-month waiting for its sub-350cc bikes, its cash cow, to push firm's sales ahead of rivals'

Even as domestic sales of two-wheeler peer Bajaj Auto was down 11% given demonetisation and falling exports, Eicher Motors posted a 42% increase in volumes for December. It was not surprising then that while the Bajaj Auto stock was down 1.4% in trade on Monday, Eicher gained 3%. Eicher sold 56% more bikes year-on-year in December in the over 350cc category, while it sold 41% more bikes in the up to 350cc segment. An analyst at a domestic brokerage said demand for the up to 350cc remains strong and with a three-month waiting period and sales growth would be much ...

Ram Prasad Sahu