Fiscal deficit, growth and employment

This is the last full calendar year for the present government, and it has not begun well with the growth forecast for the current fiscal year being reduced to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent. In a way this is not surprising.

The share of investment in GDP has been falling year after year — from 34 per cent in 2012-13 to 29 per cent last year. And, you need to invest today to facilitate tomorrow’s growth. One wonders whether two macroeconomic policy decisions of the present government, which came to power in 2014, are responsible for at least a part of this fall in ...