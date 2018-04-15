Give Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code a chance

"The stigma of financial failure has been around throughout history and was particularly severe in ancient times when it was accompanied by severe punishments for the unfortunate debtor.

The Greeks allowed the amputation of the debtor's limbs and his sale into slavery." —Catherine Bridge, Counsel, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code), shall be two years old next month with mixed experience, despite government's move at an unprecedented pace to operationalise the law. Being a time-bound process ...