GST: A big government tax

The GST is considered a simplified tax code. It will stop tax cascades and it is touted as minimising cost of compliance. It should also turn India into one single market. In practice, it will increase the pain of compliance, if not the cost, a lot. It also has clauses that offer scope to create a single market for corruption. Along the way, it will generate huge amounts of make-work. Most countries with GST/VAT have a single or double rate of taxation (including 0 per cent). Some have complicated tax codes with four or more rates. Indonesia, for instance, has two rates. Belgium has ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?