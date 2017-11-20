GST rules changed on refund claims

The finance ministry has decided that applications/documents/forms pertaining to refund claims on account of certain zero-rated supplies shall be filed and processed manually till further orders.

Last Wednesday, notification 55//2017–Central Tax was issued, amending the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules and prescribing new refund application form RFD-01A. Simultaneously, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) prescribed the procedures through Circular 17/17/17/2017-GST. For refund of Integrated GST (IGST) paid on export of goods, the present procedure ...