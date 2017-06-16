How Nandini Piramal is ready for more acquisitions in the OTC space

The Piramal family scion talks about how she is ready for more acquisitions in the OTC space

The Piramal family scion talks about how she is ready for more acquisitions in the OTC space

One of the first things we find out about Nandini Piramal is that academic success has come easily to her. At San-Qi restaurant in Four Seasons, Mumbai, she narrates her scuba diving experience. Her scuba diving course had two parts: a written test based on a prescribed book and a physical test to be taken in the swimming pool. She cleared the written test with flying colours. “I am good at passing tests, as I like studying, but getting into the pool and swimming was not for me. I did not enjoy it,” she says. A little over a kilometre away from Piramal’s office, ...

Abhineet Kumar, Aneesh Phadnis