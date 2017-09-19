Insolvency Code needs a few tweaks

The Supreme Court’s decision to stay the order passed by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which initiated insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech, has come in for some sharp criticism. Even senior officials in the corridors of power say that the decision would only help in derailing the insolvency process, as some of the big bad boys in India Inc would take advantage of the ruling by the country’s apex court to delay efforts to oust them from their companies. Such criticism is unwarranted. For one, the ruling will not affect ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?