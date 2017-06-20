Is cyber security on your board's agenda?

The conversation on cyber security is all the rage: Dealing with the threat should rightfully be at the top of the board agenda. The irony of this will not be lost on boards. On the one hand, their companies are being exhorted to embrace all things digital, or risk having their business disrupted. But the fewer the sheets of paper that clutter office desks, the greater the cyber threat. This is the unfortunate reality, but companies have no choice but to keep chiselling away. If companies are not doing more, it is because they view it as an IT issue — and not a business issue. ...

Amit Tandon