Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: e-health push can build 'Swastha Bharat'

In 2017 govt should push for increased adoption of technology to transform public health care system

In 2017 govt should push for increased adoption of technology to transform public health care system

2016 was a landmark year for India as demonetisation nudged the country towards an inclusive, less-cash dependent digital future. In 2017, the government should push for the increased adoption of technology to transform the country’s public health care system and ensure a healthy future for all Indians. The low priority accorded to health care in India over the years has resulted in a vicious cycle of disease, death and destitution in the country. Over 63 million Indians slip into poverty every year as high health care costs drain them of their financial resources. In fact, ...

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw