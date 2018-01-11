Lessons from Satyam

Nine years after the shenanigans in Satyam Computer Services Ltd (Satyam) came to light, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its order has found Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC) and its network firms guilty and has barred them from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India for two years.

In addition to barring PwC, Sebi has also ordered PwC and its two erstwhile partners who worked on the Satyam audit to pay Rs 130.9 million, along with interest at 12 per cent per annum from January 2009 on account of wrongful gains. And Sebi registered entities cannot avail PwCs ...