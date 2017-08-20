Leverage trade

Agricultural exports have traditionally outstripped imports by handsome margins. But a sharp 21 per cent decline in exports and a much sharper 65 per cent rise in imports of farm goods in the past four years have virtually eroded the positive trade balance. Going by the latest official data, farm exports have dwindled from $43 billion in 2013-14 to below $34 billion in 2016-17, while imports have surged from $15 billion to over $25 billion during the same period. The blame for this unwarranted trend lies largely with ill-advised agricultural pricing and trade policies, though the softening ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?