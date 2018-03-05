LTCG tax: Gold, real estate may see revival over the next year

The change in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity coupled to the related tax on equity-oriented funds could lead to significant changes in investment strategies for investors. To recap, the tax-meter starts ticking only from a base date of January 31, 2018 due to the ‘grandfathering’ concept.

The price of a stock on January 31, 2018 is used for calculating LTCG. (A more complicated formula is used for mutual funds where systematic investment plans (SIPs) complicate the question of acquisition price). The tax rate itself is moderate at 10 per ...