Monumental failures of RBI

“RBI has done a commendable job in managing the monetary policy, but as a regulator of the banking system, it has failed the Indian economy.” This is what I said publicly to Raghuram Rajan, then Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), after he delivered a lecture in May 2016. Referring to my paper, “Sub-Prime Infrastructure: Crony Capitalism in Public Sector Banks”, I highlighted a potential loss of Rs 6 lakh crore facing the banks. Dr Rajan acknowledged the paper and listed the measures taken by RBI to deal with non-performing assets (NPAs), which I thought ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?